NCAA Tournament seeds: U-M No. 7, MSU No. 9

UNDATED (WOOD) — March Madness is here: NCAA Tournament seeds and first-round matchups were announced Sunday.

Michigan, which won the Big Ten Tournament championship earlier Sunday, is the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region. The Wolverines will play No. 10 Oklahoma State on March 17. The game will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Michigan State received a No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region. The Spartans will play No. 8 Miami (Fla.) at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, also on March 17.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Villanova, which won it all last year, was the No. 1 seed in the East Region and overall. South Carolina earned the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

The First Four games are Tuesday and Wednesday; the round of 64 starts Thursday. The championship matchup is set for April 3.

