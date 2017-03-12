Photos: Cardboard Bobsled Derby 2017

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — WGRD’s 7th annual Cardboard Bobsled Derby. Teams put their sleds to the test down the Cannonsburg hillside on March 11, 2017.
