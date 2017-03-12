To The Point: VP Pence, Meekhof

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Political Reporter Rick Albin spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about the new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or as he calls it “Obamacare.”

Pence says action in the House will ultimately lead to what he believes is a better product.

“The legislation that was introduced in the House this week, I think the President said we’re certainly open to improvements in the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare and doing that in the kind of orderly way that the American people would fully expect.

“I think the criticisms, you know sincere criticism, will be taken into account and different from when Obamacare was passed into law back in 2010. This is all taking place beginning today before hearings on Capitol Hill. There’ll be amendments that will be offered there’ll be votes that are taken. Literally in the coming weeks the American people are going to see what they frankly haven’t seen for a while Capitol Hill on major legislation, they’re going to see a fully transparent, wide open debate,” Pence said.

A House committee has already taken tentative action on the initial legislation but the process is in its very early stages.

In a separate conversation, Albin spoke with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, about priorities in the state legislature.

“There are a number of them but one he pointed to has to do with promises made to workers over the years,” Sen. Meekhof said

“There’s a couple things we’ve been working on intently with the governor and with our House colleagues as well. The post-retirement benefits and unfounded liabilities that we have in the pension funds where again as we’ve done a very good job to this point setting the financial course for Michigan. We still have some unfinished business there, that’s one of the top priorities in the Senate.”

On this March 12, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Political Reporter Rick Albin will be looking at legislative activity from Washington to Lansing.

