Charges issued against suspect in Meijer shopper stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor has issued charges against a suspect in a stabbing and attempted carjacking outside the Walker Meijer.

Victor Gonzalez faces four criminal counts, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and carjacking.

Police say the suspect followed a 25-year-old woman from the store to her vehicle, where he forced her into the front passenger seat and stabbed her multiple times before a Good Samaritan came to her rescue. The suspect hit the Good Samaritan in the face with an object before running away.

An anonymous tip in the case led officers to the area of First Street and Milwaukee Avenue Saturday morning. Police spotted Gonzalez going into the Steel Cat Bar, but he ran officers tried to speak with him.

Police say Gonzalez, 20, was shot in the stomach by a Grand Rapids officer as he tried to escape out the back of One Bourbon Bar & Restaurant at 608 Bridge Street NW. He underwent surgery at a hospital, but his condition is not known.

GRPD Sgt. Terri Dixon would not elaborate on the confrontation between police and Gonzalez. He also would not say if the suspect was armed, saying the department will wait until Michigan State Police released its findings in the shooting investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

