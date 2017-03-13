Deputies: Driver in deadly Allegan Co. crash didn’t have legal license

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver in a Sunday night crash that killed an Allegan County man shouldn’t have been on the road, according to investigators.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the woman behind the wheel was intoxicated and was driving on a suspended license when her pickup truck rolled on 116th Avenue near 65th Street in Ganges Township, southwest of Fennville around 9:20 p.m.

Deputies said her passenger, 42-year-old Jeremy J. Slenk of Saugatuck, was thrown from the vehicle. He was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital with a severe head injury, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She’s since been treated and turned over to the Allegan County jail, where she’s awaiting arraignment on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and driving on a suspended license, causing death.

Authorities are withholding the driver’s name until she’s been formally charged in the case.

Deputies said Slenk was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

