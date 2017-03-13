Deputies: Man seriously injured in Zeeland Twp. crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a man was seriously injured after he fell asleep while driving and crashed Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 1:50 p.m. on 96th Avenue at Ransom Street in Zeeland Township.
Deputies say 29-year-old Tyjuan Braddock was driving northbound on 96th Avenue. Witnesses say he began to weave in his lane, went off the road and struck a ditch and a retaining wall.
Braddock, a Zeeland resident, told deputies that he had fallen asleep while driving. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Deputies say he was wearing his seat belt.
Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.