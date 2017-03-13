Deputies searching for suspect in Georgetown Twp. armed robbery

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint.

It happened at 12:58 a.m. Monday at the Speedway gas station at 1815 Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say the suspect entered the store and bought an item. As he was completing his purchase, he pulled a knife and demanded money. The suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing on foot.

A K-9 unit responded to try and track the suspect, but the track was lost a short distance from the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Deputies are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

