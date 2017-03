KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County judge has found a man not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness.

Joseph Janssen, of Kalamazoo, was charged with open murder after 62-year-old Debra Jean died in June 2015.

Police discovered her body in her home on Edgemoor Avenue in Kalamazoo during a welfare check. They said she had died several days prior.

