Kzoo Co. business owner offers $1K reward leading to thief

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County business owner is offering a $1,000 reward in the arrest of a thief who broke into his tattoo parlor.

The crime happened early Sunday morning at The Jester’s Quarters tattoo parlor, located at 3955 Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Its owner posted the reward offer and several photos of the damage on Facebook.

“This is the physical damage from it. We can’t obviously post pics of the emotional damage, but it wasn’t only the shop they stole from,” the post stated.

The owner said while the shop items were replaceable, the personal items stolen from two tattoo artists were invaluable.

“Whoever did this took (tattoo) machines from my artist(s) that were sentimental and not replaceable,” he wrote on Facebook.

“These two guys live off this trade and need machines to feed their family, pay bills and so on,” it continued.

The owner of The Jester’s Quarters has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for new machines and equipment for the tattoo artists.

