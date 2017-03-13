March 13 boys basketball regional semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the drive to the Breslin Center continues, West Michigan high school boys basketball teams met on the hardwood Monday for regional semifinals.
Above, we’ve got highlights from these games:
- (Class A) Grand Rapids Christian bet Muskegon 64-26.
- (Class A) West Ottawa beat Forest Hills Northern 60-25.
- (Class A) Kalamazoo Central beat Holt 69-50.
- (Class A) East Lansing beat Battle Creek Central 69-50.
- (Class B) Williamston beat Godwin Heights 69-65.
- (Class B) Wayland beat Three Rivers 67-44.
- (Class B) Benton Harbor beat Battle Creek Harper Creek 58-44.
- (Class B) Spring Lake beat Unity Christian 53-45.
- (Class B) Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Grant 52-31.
- (Class C) Covenant Christian beat Pewamo-Westphalia 56-52 in double overtime.
- (Class C) Muskegon Heights beat Galesburg-Augusta 66-29.
