March 13 boys basketball regional semifinals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the drive to the Breslin Center continues, West Michigan high school boys basketball teams met on the hardwood Monday for regional semifinals.

Above, we’ve got highlights from these games:

(Class A) Grand Rapids Christian bet Muskegon 64-26.

(Class A) West Ottawa beat Forest Hills Northern 60-25.

(Class A) Kalamazoo Central beat Holt 69-50.

(Class A) East Lansing beat Battle Creek Central 69-50.

(Class B) Williamston beat Godwin Heights 69-65.

(Class B) Wayland beat Three Rivers 67-44.

(Class B) Benton Harbor beat Battle Creek Harper Creek 58-44.

(Class B) Spring Lake beat Unity Christian 53-45.

(Class B) Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Grant 52-31.

(Class C) Covenant Christian beat Pewamo-Westphalia 56-52 in double overtime.

(Class C) Muskegon Heights beat Galesburg-Augusta 66-29.

