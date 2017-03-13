Michigan gets snow; crews still dealing with wind damage

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — Most of Michigan is getting snow as utility crews work to restore electrical service to thousands of customers still without power following last week’s high winds.

Snowfall early Monday left roadways slippery during the morning commute in West Michigan. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory is in effect most of the day, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected Monday, followed by more snow into Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Grand Rapids had picked up 1.7 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen.

Parts of western Michigan are in line for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

DTE Energy says it’s working Monday to restore power by day’s end to 45,000 customers still without power following high winds that hit the state Wednesday. Utilities say more than 1.1 million Michigan homes and businesses lost power, including about 800,000 DTE customers.

