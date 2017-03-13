Mona Shores’ Jordan Walker is Miss Basketball





DETROIT (WOOD) — A Mona Shores student has been named Michigan’s Miss Basketball.

Jordan Walker received the award from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and the Detroit Free Press.

“Ending up with this is a dream come true,” she said. “I remember being in the gym dreaming about this, working and saying, ‘Should I put an extra 30 minutes in? Other Miss Basketball candidates are probably doing that now.’ So it pushed me and to be here today is a dream.”

“To see her fulfill her dreams has been amazing,” her coach, Brad Kurth, said. “She’s the epitome of what a Miss Basketball winner should be. She’s a person who, off the court, is the kind of kid you want everybody to look up to.”

Walker was a do-it-all performer for the Sailors this season, leading them to an O-K Black championship and a district title. She averaged 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game and also set the school’s all-time scoring record.

Surrounded by family and friends, she picked up the trophy Monday at the Free Press building in Detroit. She was quick to thank all of her teammates for their help.

Walker said she had known about the award for a couple of days, but wasn’t allowed to tell anyone.

“I was so excited. I didn’t know how to act. I didn’t know what to think. It still hasn’t sunk in,” she said. “I was just smiling and people were asking, ‘Why are you smiling now?’ But they didn’t know and I couldn’t tell them until today.”

Walker will play college basketball at Western Michigan next year, becoming the third Miss Basketball winner to play for the Broncos.

This marks the third time in four years that a Muskegon-area high school basketball play has won the top sports honor. Deshaun Thrower and Deyonta Davis of Muskegon won the Mr. Basketball awards in 2014 and 2015.

