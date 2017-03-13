MSP to update probe into police pursuit, crash that killed 2

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan State Police will hold a news conference Monday morning to update their investigation into a police pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed, killing a teenage relative and Calvin College student.

1st Lt. Chris McIntire said he will also discuss police pursuit protocols during the 11 a.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed at woodtv.com.

Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids died Saturday night when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into hers at the intersection of 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood. The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, 16-year-old David Torrez, was also killed in the crash, according to his family.

Relatives identified the driver of the suspect vehicle as the passenger’s cousin, 17-year-old Alex Torrez. State records show he did not have a valid driver’s license.

The suspect was seriously injured in the crash but last listed in stable condition, according to police.

MSP said the suspect led police on a chase after he failed to stop for a trooper. Recorded police radio traffic indicates the chase spanned nearly seven miles in about five minutes. For that to be possible, the average speed would have had to top 80 mph.

Oskam’s boyfriend told 24 Hour News 8 she was on the phone with her roommate while driving back from a church euchre tournament when the crash happened.

Oskam, 21, was a junior at Calvin College.

Rev. Mary Hulst, the chaplain at Calvin College, told 24 Hour News 8 that pastors and counselors will be available throughout the week for students.

The college’s weekly Sunday night church service was held as usual, but was altered in light of the tragedy. Oskam’s boyfriend, Chad Beisel, was at that service.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

