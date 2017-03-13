MSP to update probe into police pursuit, crash that killed 2

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Authorities are on scene of a crash near the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue SE and 52nd Street in Kentwood on March 11, 2017.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan State Police will hold a news conference Monday morning to update their investigation into a police pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed, killing a teenage relative and Calvin College student.

1st Lt. Chris McIntire said he will also discuss police pursuit protocols during the 11 a.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed at woodtv.com.

Undated courtesy photo of Tara Oskam

Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids died Saturday night when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into hers at the intersection of 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood. The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, 16-year-old David Torrez, was also killed in the crash, according to his family.

Relatives identified the driver of the suspect vehicle as the passenger’s cousin, 17-year-old Alex Torrez. State records show he did not have a valid driver’s license.

David Torrez, Alex Torrez
Undated photos of David Torrez (left) and Alex Torrez courtesy Facebook.

The suspect was seriously injured in the crash but last listed in stable condition, according to police.

MSP said the suspect led police on a chase after he failed to stop for a trooper. Recorded police radio traffic indicates the chase spanned nearly seven miles in about five minutes. For that to be possible, the average speed would have had to top 80 mph.

Tara Oskam, Chad Beisel
An undated courtesy photo of Tara Oskam and her boyfriend, Chad Beisel.

Oskam’s boyfriend told 24 Hour News 8 she was on the phone with her roommate while driving back from a church euchre tournament when the crash happened.

Oskam, 21, was a junior at Calvin College.

Rev. Mary Hulst, the chaplain at Calvin College, told 24 Hour News 8 that pastors and counselors will be available throughout the week for students.

The college’s weekly Sunday night church service was held as usual, but was altered in light of the tragedy. Oskam’s boyfriend, Chad Beisel, was at that service.