New Ferris State scholarship program at Rockford HS

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — School leaders are expanding a program that allows Rockford High School students to benefit from a partnership with Ferris State University.
Rockford students have the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship for each year they take part in the dual enrollment program with Ferris.
- The Ferris NEXT Scholarship will be awarded to students who have graduated from Rockford and meet these requirements:
- Are admissible for a degree-granting program at Ferris;
- Are enrolling full-time at Ferris within a year of graduating high school;
- Have earned a C or better in at least three credits through a Ferris collaborative agreement.
Rockford students have been able to take dual-enrollment Ferris classes at the high school since 2013. This semester, 153 students are participating in that program.