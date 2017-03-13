New Ferris State scholarship program at Rockford HS

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — School leaders are expanding a program that allows Rockford High School students to benefit from a partnership with Ferris State University.

Rockford students have the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship for each year they take part in the dual enrollment program with Ferris.

  • The Ferris NEXT Scholarship will be awarded to students who have graduated from Rockford and meet these requirements:
  • Are admissible for a degree-granting program at Ferris;
  • Are enrolling full-time at Ferris within a year of graduating high school;
  • Have earned a C or better in at least three credits through a Ferris collaborative agreement.

Rockford students have been able to take dual-enrollment Ferris classes at the high school since 2013. This semester, 153 students are participating in that program.