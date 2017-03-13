New Ferris State scholarship program at Rockford HS

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — School leaders are expanding a program that allows Rockford High School students to benefit from a partnership with Ferris State University.

Rockford students have the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship for each year they take part in the dual enrollment program with Ferris.

The Ferris NEXT Scholarship will be awarded to students who have graduated from Rockford and meet these requirements:

Are admissible for a degree-granting program at Ferris;

Are enrolling full-time at Ferris within a year of graduating high school;

Have earned a C or better in at least three credits through a Ferris collaborative agreement.

Rockford students have been able to take dual-enrollment Ferris classes at the high school since 2013. This semester, 153 students are participating in that program.

