Report: President Trump to visit Michigan Wednesday

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is planning a return trip to Michigan.

The president is expected to visit the state Wednesday. He will visit a self-driving vehicle testing facility in the Detroit area, according to Reuters.

The White House has not released details about the trip.

Trump last visited Michigan in December as part of his “Thank You Tour” of states that helped carry him to victory in November. Thousands of people filled the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker to hear him speak.

Grand Rapids was Trump’s last stop before the presidential election. His late night rally drew thousands of people to DeVos Place, with a line of supporters stretching across Gillett Bridge to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Trump finally took the stage at 12:30 a.m., drawing cheers from the crows into the early morning hours of Election Day.

