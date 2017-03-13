Reward for info about missing man now $10K





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a Grand Rapids man who has been missing for more than a month has increased the reward money being offered for information on his whereabouts.

Jamel Parker, 31, disappeared on Feb. 12. The Grand Rapids Police Department says he was last seen around 3 a.m. running from the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue NW on the city’s West Side. Investigators describe his disappearance as “involuntary.” Despite searches by police and by Parker’s family, there has been no sign of him since.

His family is now offering a $10,000 reward as they grow more desperate for answers.

Parker’s sister, Jamie Gray, said her brother was with people he knew the night he disappeared. She’s worried he ran into some trouble.

“I think that they know more than what they’re saying. I definitely know for sure, they know more than what they’re saying. And if they don’t know more than what they’re saying, then we’re asking for their help in this whole search,” Gray told 24 Hour News 8 Monday.

Parker is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a scar near his right temple. Officers say he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweatshirt, medium blue colored jeans and black Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Police did not have any new information on the case when 24 Hour News 8 checked with them on Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been created to aid in the search for Parker. The page says any money donated that is not used to find him will be refunded.

