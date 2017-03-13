Target 8 alert: Police say scamming landlady at it again





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the Wyoming landlady accused of taking advantage of desperate renters has struck again.

Monday morning in Wyoming District Court, 40-year-old Angela Arvizu was charged with false pretenses.

She is the landlady who in October 2016 pleaded guilty after taking background check fees from two would-be renters without any intent of ever leasing to them.

This time, according to a Wyoming Public Safety report obtained by Target 8, Arvizu is accused of taking a $600 deposit from a woman who had to wait for her disability check before she could pay Arvizu. The alleged victim told police that after she forked over the $600, rented a truck and packed her stuff, Arvizu texted her at the last minute — on the day of the move — to tell her the basement apartment wasn’t ready yet.

Arvizu allegedly showed the would-be renter another house, but when the woman showed up there, she found tenants still living there.

“It is quite apparent that Angela was stringing (the victim) along and more than likely had no intention of ever renting to her,” an officer wrote in the police report.

At one point when the victim was having trouble reaching Arvizu, someone called her to say Arvizu was in critical condition in the hospital.

“The (victim) said the next thing she knew Arvizu was back healthy,” wrote the officer.

Police say Arvizu told the victim at one point that she had leukemia and the blood transfusions restricted the times she could meet. Police noted that Arvizu’s probation officer was not aware of her having leukemia.

More charges could be forthcoming because police are also investigating Arvizu for allegedly stealing from her elderly neighbor.

“(Arvizu) is suspected in stealing numerous credit cards from her 90 year old neighbor and making fraudulent charges totaling thousands of dollars along with writing numerous checks from her checking count (sic) without her permission,” wrote the officer.

