Ultimate Sport Show coming to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Ultimate Sport Show is Michigan’s finest tradition for the avid fisherman, hunter or outdoor loving family! Exhibitors will be at the show with the latest in outdoor gear, travel information and fishing boats. To give a little sneak peek of the expo, show manager, Herni Boucher, and Expeditions North Lodge’s Kris Zuhl, joined eightWest in studio.

The features are famous: World Class Taxidermy, Antique Lures, Trout Pond, Hawg Trough, Woodcarvers, Fishing Simulator, Rock Wall and Fly Casting Instruction. Nearly 100 fishing and hunting seminars will be held on 5 stages, including “Lake Ultimate,” the 110,000 gallon indoor lake.

THURSDAY 1PM-9PM

FRIDAY 11AM-9PM

SATURDAY 10AM-8PM

SUNDAY 10AM-5PM

ADULTS $10

CHILDREN (6-14) $4

