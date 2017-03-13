Win grants for your favorite charities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Drive your cause and help support your favorite charity with the Art Van Charity Challenge. There’s a total of $180,000 in grants available for charities that provide help for women, children and human services.

For the past 9 years, Art Van Furniture has been giving back to charities in the Midwest and here in West Michigan.

Over 8 million dollars has been donated to nearly 360 charities.

The financial giving from Art Van Furniture, through the Charity Challenge, has inspired others to give and donate. Since 2009, over $24 million dollars has been raised for local charities.

Time is limited to apply, the deadline is Tuesday, March 28th at Noon.

Apply now at artvancharitychallenge.com

Supporting those who serve others, that’s just another way, Art Van Furniture is Connecting with Community.

