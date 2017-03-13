World class artist coming to St. Cecilia Music Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Thirteen year old world-class jazz artist Joey Alexander will have the audience at St. Cecilia Music Center in awe during his debut appearance in Grand Rapids on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Check out the video above for more information on this exciting performance.

Joey Alexander, the youngest jazz artist to have ever been nominated for a Grammy award, garnered two Grammy Award nominations in 2015 for his 2015 debut album My Favorite Things released by Motema Music. His performances on the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016 was far more magical than what was expected received standing ovations from the star-studded audience, bringing his talent to the attention of music lovers everywhere, mesmerizing long-time industry professionals, and inspiring other young musicians to pursue their own dreams.

Concert tickets are $38 and $43 and can be purchased by calling St. Cecilia Music Center at 616-459-2224 or visiting the box office at 24 Ransom Ave. NE. Tickets can also be purchased online. A post-concert “Meet-the-artist” reception is open to all ticket-holders giving the audience the opportunity to meet Joey Alexander and obtain signed CDs of him releases. There will also be a pre-concert reception offered with wine and hors d’oeuvres for $15 per person.

