Allegan Co. authorities looking for missing woman

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for an Allegan-area woman who went missing on Sunday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Harker, 47, told a friend she was going to Illinois to visit friends, but no one has heard from her or been able to contact her on her cellphone since around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family members say she has medical concerns.

Harker is driving a 2009 Black Ford Focus bearing Michigan license plate CLD6945.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Detective Mark Lytle at 269.673.0500 ext. 4286 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

