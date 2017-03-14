Battle Creek to consider allowing residents to raise livestock

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Miniature goats, rabbits, chickens and honey bee hives could be allowed in Battle Creek under a proposed ordinance the city will discuss next week.

The number of animals would be based on lot size, with more animals allowed on larger one or two-family properties. The city may require goat owners to have at least two animals, which means their property must span at least an acre, according to the proposal.

Roosters and on-site slaughtering would be prohibited and miniature goats would need to be disbudded.

According to the draft outline, the livestock owner would have to live on the property with animals and the property would have to contain housing for the animals. Additionally, animal housing would be allowed in backyards only and must be at least 100 feet away from a natural water source, the draft ordinance states.

All livestock waste would need to be composted or stored in a sealed container until it was removed from the property, according to the draft ordinance.

Livestock owners would need to get zoning permits for housing and an annual animal license, which could be denied or revoked if the animals become a nuisance or livestock requirements and current ordinances are not followed.

The city commission workshop focused on the draft urban livestock ordinance will take place on March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Online:

Battle Creek draft urban livestock ordinance

