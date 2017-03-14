Bill would allow police to electronically view registrations

Related Coverage Bill OK’d to let drivers show insurance on phone

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation has been introduced in Lansing that would allow motorists to use smartphones to present copies of vehicle registrations when requested by law enforcement during traffic stops or accidents.

Republican Rep. Peter Lucido of Shelby Township in Macomb County says Tuesday that electronics are moving things toward the future and drivers no longer have to be without such documents.

Lucido also says that he hopes driver’s licenses will someday be allowed on electronic devices, as well.

His bill passed in the House unanimously and now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate. It would accompany earlier legislation that allowed Michigan drivers to provide their vehicle insurance electronically.

Police officers only would be allowed to view registration and insurance information on the smartphones of drivers they pull over.

