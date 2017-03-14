Consumers Energy fully restores power 6 days after wind storm

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — The lights are back on for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan, six days after one of the most devastating storms in Consumers Energy’s 130-year history.
Wednesday’s wind storm cut power to more than 1.1 million Michigan residents – an all-time combined record for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy.
Consumers Energy said more than 3,400 crew members from Michigan and six other states worked around the clock to restore power to its 360,000 customers impacted by Wednesday’s wind storm.
In a Tuesday news release, the company called the restoration effort “extraordinary” and thanked customers for their patience.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, about 4,000 of the approximately 800,000 affected DTE Energy customers remained without power. The utility company said snow and icy road conditions slowed its restoration efforts.
