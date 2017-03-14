Cornerstone goes for 4th basketball title

Cornerstone University Head Coach Kim Elders, who has won more than 600 games since arriving at Cornerstone in 1993, will join 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. live before tip-off.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University will play for its fourth men’s basketball national title Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles play Union College (Ky.) in the NAIA Division II Championship Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Point Lookout, Missouri. The game will stream live on ESPN 3.

The title game pits the top two ranked NAIA Division II teams from the end of the regular season. Union College was ranked No. 1 in the final poll, Cornerstone was No. 2.

Cornerstone is undefeated in national championship games. They won their other three appearances in 1999, 2011 and 2015.

This is Union’s first national championship appearance. Union won the Appalachian Athletic Conference with a perfect 20-0 conference schedule. They have won 32 straight games entering Tuesday’s championship game. Union’s last loss was on Nov. 8, 2016.

To advance to the final game of the tournament, Cornerstone beat Pacific Union, St. Francis, IU-East and Bellevue. Union defeated Aquinas, College of Idaho, Trinity International and Indiana Wesleyan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

