Dutch Girl Brewery closes in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County brewery has served up its last beer.

Dutch Girl Brewery permanently closed Tuesday, according to a post on the Spring Lake business’ Facebook page.

The closing appeared to be very unexpected, as the brewery posted a hiring announcement on Facebook nine days earlier.

Dutch Girl Brewery opened at 14964 Cleveland Street less than two years ago.

“We truly thank you so much for your business and the laughs, cheers and encouragement you have given us for almost two years. We learned a lot about opening a small business and will forever be proud of our craft beers, unique dishes and warm atmosphere with great staff,” the owners said in the post.

This may not be the end for the business; its owners are looking for someone to buy the brewery for $350,000 and hopefully keep the team of employees intact. If no buyer comes forward, the brewer will be auctioned off in the coming weeks, its owners say.

