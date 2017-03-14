Grand Rapids firefighters: 40,000 smoke alarms installed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it has installed more than 40,000 smoke alarms in homes — but firefighters say there’s still work to do.

The department’s program to install free smoke alarms started four years ago, spurred by a $180,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Smoke detectors are early indicators of fire and it helps people get out of their house,” GRFD Battalion Chief Todd VanderWall told 24 Hour News 8 on Tuesday. “It saves lives, and the federal government decided it was important enough to spend the money on it.”

So far, firefighters have reached 6,500 homes — roughly 15 percent of those in the city.

In many other programs, smoke alarms are simply handed out. In the GRFD program, crews go door-to-door installing the alarms themselves for free.

“In the City of Grand Rapids, the ordinance has a smoke detector in every bedroom and one on every floor. So not only do we know how many to install, but where to install them. If you don’t install them in the right place, if you put it too close to the ceiling or too close to a corner, there’s void space and they won’t work as they’re supposed to,” VanderWall explained.

The guys who keep the community safe every day also run down a home safety assessment checklist.

“For us to be able to go sit down, walk around their house with them and help them be a little safer, it’s a small price for us to give that back to them,” VanderWall said.

If you are a Grand Rapids homeowner and want free smoke detectors installed, you can call 311 to set up an appointment.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

