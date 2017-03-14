Have you seen this woman? Kent Co. deputies seek serial shoplifter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff Department is releasing surveillance images in hopes of catching a woman who walks out of West Michigan stores with a cart full of unpaid groceries.

Authorities say the suspected thief targeted several stores in Kent County, including businesses in Wyoming and Grand Rapids.

A surveillance camera captured images of her walking into one of the stores just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 20. The Kent County Sheriff Department said the image of the buck on her sweatshirt is actually pink, although it looks orange in the photos.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

