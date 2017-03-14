How to get involved with the Meijer LPGA for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -The countdown to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is on! Although the tournament is still 90 days away, registration is now open for volunteers! The event runs from June 13-18 at Blythefield Country Club. Cathy Cooper joined eightWest to explain how you can get involved.

The 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament and each of the week’s festivities will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will need more than 700 volunteers. Responsibilities range from marshals and standard bearers to transportation and assisting the media. During registration, volunteers can indicate their top three committee choices, and will be assigned based on preferences and availability. You don’t need to be an expert in golf to volunteer anyone can help out, the Meijer LPGA Classic offers something for everyone as an attendee, but also for volunteers.

The volunteer fee is $55, and includes two official tournament golf shirts, one official tournament hat, four weekly grounds passes for friends or family, one ticket to the volunteer appreciation party, and meals and beverages during scheduled shifts. The volunteer badge is valid as a grounds pass, as well as provides access to the Grand Taste and parking for tournament week. Register to volunteer here!

