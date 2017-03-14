Lester holds first practice as WMU head coach





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tim Lester era has started for Western Michigan football. The new head coach of the Broncos ran his first official practice on Tuesday.

While there are several returning starts, there are quite a few position battles, including for who will be starting quarterback.

“(Quarterbacks Tom Flacco and Jon Wassink) are going to compete,” said Lester, who was a quarterback when he was a WMU student. “All of them are going to compete every single year. I knew every day I came in, coach (Bill) Cubit made it very clear to me that it was not my job every single season and I had to go back out there and earn it. And I think that fosters the type of competition we want on this field every single day.”

The players also have to get used to a new voice. P.J. Fleck, now at Minnesota, was a charismatic figure. Now they have to dock their boats and get used to a new style of coaching.

“Our mindset this year is that it’s out team and we’re going to make it that,” defensive back Justin Tranquill said. “We’re defending the MAC championship, so that’s something we have on our plate, and aside from that, we’re just focusing on one day at a time, on getting better and being the best team that we can be.”

