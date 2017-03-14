March 14 girls basketball state quarterfinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next stop: the Breslin Center.
State quarterfinals were held Tuesday night in the high school girls basketball tournament.
Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:
- (Class A) East Kentwood beat Kalamazoo Central 78-51.
- (Class B) Marshall beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49-27.
- (Class C) Pewamo-Westphalia beat Schoolcraft 43-19.
Tuesday’s winners advance to the state semifinals, which will be held Friday at the Breslin Center on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing.
—–
Online: