March 14 girls basketball state quarterfinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next stop: the Breslin Center.

State quarterfinals were held Tuesday night in the high school girls basketball tournament.

Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:

  • (Class A) East Kentwood beat Kalamazoo Central 78-51.
  • (Class B) Marshall beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49-27.
  • (Class C) Pewamo-Westphalia beat Schoolcraft 43-19.

Tuesday’s winners advance to the state semifinals, which will be held Friday at the Breslin Center on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing.

MHSAA girls basketball