MI board unanimously opposes A-F grades for schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The State Board of Education is unanimously against issuing A-to-F grades for every public school in Michigan.

The bipartisan board adopted a statement Tuesday opposing a letter grade accountability system as part of the state’s plan to comply with a new federal education law.

Superintendent Brian Whiston and the state Education Department had planned to implement the A-F proposal, but recently changed course after considering feedback from board members and others. Instead, the state will issue “dashboard”-style report cards with each school’s performance on state tests and other information.

A statewide A-F system will only be implemented if the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder enact legislation.

A letter grade system is still expected for schools in Detroit under laws that provided a state bailout to the district last year.

