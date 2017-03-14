Newaygo Co. steer tests positive for bovine TB

Related Coverage Tuberculosis: What you need to know

GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan officials have set up a three-mile surveillance area around a Newaygo County farm after one of its steers tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the steer had been sent to slaughter when samples confirmed it had the disease.

MDARD tracked the two-year-old steer to the farm through its ear tag. Through a whole genome sequencing test, veterinarians determined the bovine TB the steer had was similar to the bovine TB found in cattle and free-ranging white-tailed deer in northeastern lower Michigan.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, bovine tuberculosis can cause TB in people who consume contaminated unpasteurized dairy products or have direct contact with a wound, such as inhaling the bacteria during slaughtering.

However, the CDC says bovine TB is responsible for less than 2 percent of total human TB cases in the U.S. The number of cases has been curbed by disease control and routine pasteurization of cow’s milk.

Bovine tuberculosis plagued Michigan’s cattle industry from the late 1990s into the early 2000s, according to the Associated Press. A three-year campaign to test every cow in Michigan for the disease was winding down in December 2003.

All farms within a three mile radius of where the steer was raised will have six months to complete bovine TB testing, according to MDARD. The affected farms will be notified by letter.

MDARD plans to hold an informational meeting about the case of bovine TB at 7 p.m. on March 27. The meeting will take place at the Grant Community Center at 105 S. Front Street.

