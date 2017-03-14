Reserve your spot now for a LifePlan Workshop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Planning for your future can seem like a daunting task. Luckily, eightWest’s Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, is helping people all over West Michigan plan ahead. With the numerous workshops available, there is an answer for every question you could have. Check out the video above to find out more information on these workshop events.

LifePlan Workshops

Portage Workshops:

March 15 from 6-8 p.m.

March 21 from 2-4 p.m.

March 31 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

March 15 from 6-8 p.m. March 21 from 2-4 p.m. March 31 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Norton Shores:

March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Holland:

March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4965 E. Beltline, Grand Rapids

April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 7 from 2-4 p.m.

April 13 from 6-8 p.m.

April 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 20 from 2-4 p.m.

April 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. – Byron Center Lunch and Learn

April 29 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Visiting Expert Series

Social Security: Your questions answered

Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. Medicare Made Simple

Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. 616-361-8400 or 1-800-317-2812

