Woman injured after truck turns in front of Ionia officer

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured and an Ionia Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle was damaged when police say a truck pulled out in front of an officer.

The officer was responding to a call when he turned south onto M-66 from Washington Street and was hit by a northbound vehicle that turned in front of the officer into the Marathon gas station around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The patrol vehicle hit the passenger side of the small pickup truck. Police say a woman riding in the truck had to be extricated and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck and the officer were not injured. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the crash.

Police say the officer did not have his emergency lights on and the crash was caught on his dash cam. The video was turned over to the Michigan State Police who are handling the crash investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

