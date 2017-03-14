Younkers Goodwill Sale: Donate and shop for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If Spring cleaning means cleaning out your closets, you could get something in return starting March 15th. Kim Buwolda from Goodwill Industries joined eightWest to explain more about the Younkers Goodwill Sale. This event represents the largest and longest standing cause-partnership and department store donation drive for Goodwill in the country. The sale takes place twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Customers may bring in clothing such as apparel, outerwear, shoes, handbags, accessories and soft home goods they no longer need and donate them to Goodwill during the Younkers Goodwill Sale from Wednesday, March 15 Saturday, April 1. For each item donated customers will receive Goodwill Sale coupons, up to 30 percent off. Coupons are valid the duration of the sale.

The Younkers Goodwill Sale has been giving shoppers the opportunity to have a positive impact on their communities by donating clothing and household textiles to Goodwill at their local Younkers store located at RiverTown Crossings Mall.

Popular donation needs:

Men’s and Ladies’ shirts & blouses

Skirts

Dresses

Men’s and Ladies’ denim

Men’s and Ladies’ business suits

Men’s, Ladies’ and kids outerwear

Shoes (athletic, dress, and casual)

Jewelry

Accessories, belts, scarves, hats

Soft home goods such as blankets

If customers do not have items to donate, they can donate $1 to Goodwill at any register and receive a Goodwill Sale coupon. 100% of the $1 donation benefits programs at Goodwill.

Donations will be sold at Goodwill stores within the communities in which they are collected. The donations collected are vital to helping Goodwill provide the services people need to find jobs and care for their families. Just one bag of clothes creates one hour of on-the-job training for someone who needs employment assistance.

Last year alone, donations from Younkers, on a national scale, helped Goodwill provide 592,000 hours of job training in their local communities.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

