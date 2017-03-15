2 children injured, horse killed in buggy crash

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10 year old and 13 year old were airlifted to the hospital after the buggy they were riding was struck by an SUV.

It shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fenwick Road and Miner Road in Bloomer Township, east of Greenville, according to a Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies say a 2011 GMC Terrain, driven by a 23-year-old Hubbardston woman, was heading eastbound on Fenwick Road when she struck the eastbound buggy.

The two minors, who were the only occupants of the buggy, were flown to DeVos Children’ Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured during the crash. The horse was seriously injured and euthanized at the scene.

Deputies say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor, however, the morning sun may have played a role.

The crash remains under investigation.

