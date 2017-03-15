BCPD: 2 arrested for child neglect

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek officer spotted a woman holding an unclothed infant in the 28 degree weather on Wednesday afternoon.

The Battle Creek Police Department says an officer noticed the woman around 1:30 p.m. as she walked around a parked car.

The officer stopped to check out the situation. BCPD said the officer soon realized the woman and her significant other were under the influence of an unknown substance. Both were arrested for child neglect.

Children’s Protective Services was called.

The situation remains under investigation.

