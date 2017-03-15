Buying or selling your home: Trust the experts at City2Shore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When you’re looking to buy or sell your home, it can be hard to know when it’s the right time to make such a major decision. That’s when it’s time to call in the pros from City2Shore Real Estate. Ryan Kelley and Rennie Barton from City2Shore Real Estate along with Tim, of Treadstone Funding, joined eightWest to talk more about the West Michigan housing market.

The Real Estate market has rebounded very nicely since the market crash at the end of the first decade. Home prices are back up and more people are moving to Grand Rapids. Right now, Grand Rapids is number 3 in the country for home shortages. This makes for a huge opportunity for those that purchased their home back in 2009 & 2010 timeframe. According to the Grand Rapids Association of Realtors, over 50,000 homes sold in those two years alone in the West Michigan area.

The experts at City2Shore are helping locals get top value for their homes. Check out the website to get started.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

