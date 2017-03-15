Celebrating 65 years of Harvest Health Foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Harvest Health Foods is celebrating their 65th year of bringing health, wellness, and tasty eats to West Michigan. Besides creating a happier and healthier neighborhood, Harvest Health Foods help people fuel their bodies. Spring is a time where people get more active, and you want to be sure any protein shakes or supplements you take have safe ingredients and can help achieve your goals.

Whether you’re a runner, weight lifter, or just walk around the office, we are all athletes, regardless of our age or the activity we engage in. Our bodies need proper nutrition for optimal health and performance. Life is a full-contact sport and we need to fuel our bodies well so that we embrace life to the fullest. That’s why Harvest Health Foods is hosting a seminar on March 21st about ‘Healthy Options for Every Active Life’.

This seminar includes:

How to get your body to MOVE with confidence and energy

How to use CLEAN sport nutrition to impact your daily performance – in and out of the gym of life!

Register here!

