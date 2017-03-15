Comfort, function, and style with La-Z-Boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When it comes to home furnishings, some of the most important decisions involve where we sit. There are tons of choices involving style, comfort, and functionality. At La-Z-Boy all these features meet high value with their quality products. In the video above, Terri takes viewers inside the La-Z-Boy store, a place where quality seating has been the number one focus for nearly a hundred years.

The Vermuelen family has a long tradition in the home furniture business, and is proud to be the local franchise owners of La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

Locations:

4445 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

500 Romence Rd., Portage, MI 49024

6025 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

