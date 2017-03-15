Deputies warn residents after string of vehicle thefts

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are urging drivers to be vigilant after a recent string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Gaines Township.

Two vehicles were broken into and three were recently stolen in Gaines Township. Two of those vehicles were stolen Tuesday night, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies say the vehicles that were stolen were unlocked and the keys were left inside.

The sheriff’s department is encouraging residents to keep an eye out for suspicious people, lock their vehicles, keep valuables out of sight and not to leave firearms or keys inside your vehicle.

Anyone who encounters suspicious activity can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.336.3113.

