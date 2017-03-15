Dispatchers: Serious injuries in crash near Grant

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a car crash east of Grant.

It happened in the area of 120th Street and Oak Avenue in Grant Township. The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet clear.

Dispatchers say there are serious injuries; the number and nature of those injuries is not yet known.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the surrounding roads are shut down. There is no word yet on how long they will be closed to traffic.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

