Fire destroys mobile home in Allegan County

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A mobile home in Allegan County was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the fire around 12:45 a.m. at a mobile home on 37th Street near 110th Avenue in Cheshire Township, southwest of Allegan.

Allegan Fire Chief Nick Brinks told 24 Hour News 8 that the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the metal roof collapsed.

He says the cold temperatures didn’t hamper their efforts in extinguishing the fire.

No one was home when it started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

