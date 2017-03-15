Firefighters battle massive business fire in Muskegon





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at a business in Muskegon Wednesday morning, hours after it started.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Muskegon Castings Corporation, located in the 2300 block of S. Sheridan Drive.

Scott Hemmelsbach, the acting fire marshal for the city of Muskegon, said machinery sparked the fire and then there was an explosion. The flames eventually spread to the ceiling and roof making it difficult to knock down.

Hemmelsbach says 40 employees who were inside all made it out safely.

Flames could still be seen around 5 a.m. — more than 6 hours after the fire began.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area near S. Sheridan Drive and Olthoff Drive. They expect to be on the scene for several more hours.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

