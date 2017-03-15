Fundraiser works to expand residential options for seniors





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior care community in Holland announced a $5 million fundraising campaign to expand residential options for seniors in West Michigan.

Over the course of a month, Resthaven has raised more than $3 million for “A calling, A promise, A vision.” But more work needs to be done as Michigan residents are living longer and the need for senior care is growing.

In Michigan, the fastest growing segment of the population is adults age 85 and older. Between 2000 and 2010, the segment of the population grew by 35 percent, according to a Resthaven news release.

==Above, watch the full interview with Resthaven President and CEO Charles Vander Broek.==

