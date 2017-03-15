GR cancels public hearing on household pet limit

Related Coverage Grand Rapids considers household pet limit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials have cancelled a public hearing later this month about a proposed ordinance that would limit the number of pets per household in Grand Rapids.

Residents would be restricted to three cats and three dogs per household under the proposed rule. Currently Grand Rapids does not have a pet limit.

First Ward City Commissioner Dave Shaffer, who initially backed the proposed ordinance, asked they city for more time based on initial feedback from residents and animal welfare groups.

“I’ve asked that the item not be included on the March 28 City Commission agenda because of community input that we’ve received suggesting ideas and revisions to the ordinance that may better address the issues around hoarding and care of animals. An ordinance simply limiting the number of pets may not be best solution,” said Shaffer in a news release.

No new date has been set for the issue to be reintroduced to the Grand Rapids City Commission.

