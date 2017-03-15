GVSU group’s event to support hereditary cancer awareness





ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly three months after undergoing a double mastectomy, a Grand Valley State University student says she is doing well.

Kait Moore, 20, decided to undergo the procedure in December 2016 after testing positive for the BRCA1 gene, which meant she was at high risk for developing breast cancer. Wednesday, she told 24 Hour News 8 she is happy with her decision.

A GVSU student support group she belongs to, BRCAn’t Stop Me, is holding its fourth “Zumba for a Cure” fundraising event Wednesday night. The money raised will go to hereditary cancer awareness and research.

“Get out there, have some fun and educate people about why this is so important and why it’s important to get to know about your genes and your family history and kind of look a little bit deeper than what’s right on the top,” Moore said.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. in the Pere Marquette room of the Kirkhof Center on GVSU’s Allendale campus.

Moore said the genetics club at GVSU has combined forces with BRCAn’t Stop Me to further help explain what it means to have the gene and spread awareness.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

