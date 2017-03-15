HDPS: Man arrested in connection to 5 burglaries

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police say they have arrested a man in connection to five burglaries that happened last month.

The Community Action House, Bibles for Missions, Quick Cuts, Holland Drop-in Center and Alano Club were all robbed during the last two weeks of February.

Detectives received information which led them to suspect and were able to link him to the five robberies, according a Holland Department of Public Safety news release.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Holland, was arrested Wednesday. He is being held on five counts of burglary, one count of retail fraud and narcotics.

Police say he will likely be arraigned Thursday.

