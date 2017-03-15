Little Caesars Arena chairs built in Grand Rapids

Chairs built by Irwin Seating of Grand Rapids are installed at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (March 15, 2017)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Chairs manufactured in West Michigan are being installed in the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.

Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit is still under construction. Seats for the lower bowl started going in on Wednesday.

Those seats were made at Irwin Seating in Grand Rapids.

The arena will have a capacity of 21,000 for games. It will open later this year.

